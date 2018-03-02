Gwen Stefani Misses 'Being a Girlfriend on Tour' as She Sends Love to Blake Shelton Before Show

Distance is hard on any relationship, but Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are making it work in the most adorable way.

The “Used to Love You” singer is very much in love with her Voice beau, who’s currently crossing the country as part of the Country Music Freaks tour alongside Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins. Though the happy couple can’t be together in person, Stefani sent her love across the miles by posting a sweet selfie of the pair on social media.

“Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy,” she captioned the photo (taken last weekend) on her Instagram story.

A short time later she posted the same image to her Instagram with a caption offering Shelton encouragement before his concert in Houston. “Have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A,” she wrote.

Just last week the couple were together to throw a Scooby Doo themed party for Stefani’s youngest son Apollo, who turned the big 0-4.

The elaborate shindig saw Stefani dressed to the nines as Daphne (red wig and all!) and Shelton done up as Shaggy. The guest of honor, naturally, went as the titular canine character.

Guest kept busy with face painting, a show by Bob Baker Marionette Theater and even a visit from Scooby himself.

When they weren’t getting their energy out in the huge castle-shaped bounce house, attendees treated themselves to a variety of desserts (Stefani’s oldest son Kingston James McGregor, 11, was a big fan of the cotton candy).

The confectionery centerpieces? Multiple cakes themed after the famous animated series, included one purple-frosted version with a haunted house topper and a second topped with a culinary rendering of Scooby’s head.

The extravagant celebration comes six months after Stefani, 48, threw a Harry Potter-themed bash for Zuma Nesta Rock — her second son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — to celebrate his 9th birthday.

Held in late August, the spellbinding soirée included Hogwarts house banners and balloons in coordinating colors, life-size cutouts of characters from the films, a potion-themed candy bar, a replica of Platform 9¾ and much more.

Reigning Sexiest Man Alive Shelton, 41, opened up to PEOPLE in November about his love for his fellow Voice coach’s sons.

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’ ” he said. “An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home.’ ”

“They’re so damn funny,” added the country singer. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”