Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Spend a Fun Filled Spring Break at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Ranch

Who needs beaches and palm trees when you can have camo and quiet swimming holes?

Gwen Stefani and her kids opted for a less traditional spring break this year — rather than jet off to the tropics, they headed to Blake Shelton‘s home state of Oklahoma for some adventures in nature.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 48, documented the outdoor fun on her Instagram stories Monday. A series of Boomerangs captured the children jumping off rocks into the water and floating along with the stream. Out of the water, they had a blast burying themselves in the sand and riding ATVs.

Stefani, donning a green tank top and reflective aviator-style shades, also made sure to share a selfie. She even appears to have captured Shelton in the wilderness despite his camo attire.

Along for the fun was Stefani’s goddaughter Stella, who proved to be a model in the making while posing for a shot on the singer’s Instagram page wearing camo overalls.

Stefani — who is mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — has not been a stranger to Oklahoma since she started dating the fellow Voice coach, 41, in 2015. The family has spent holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas out in the country.

Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Instagram

In her cover story for Marie Claire’s Holiday 2017 issue, the pop star said that things can get pretty dirty when she spends time at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

“It’s very tribal,” she said. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

The adorable couple have recently been apart while Shelton traveled as part of the Country Music Freaks tour.

“Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy,” Stefani captioned a selfie on her Instagram story earlier this month. Shortly after, she posted the same image to her Instagram with a caption offering Shelton encouragement before his concert in Houston. “Have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A,” she wrote.

The reigning Sexiest Man Alive Shelton opened up to PEOPLE in November about his love for his fellow Voice coach’s sons.

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’ ” he said. “An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home.’ ”

“They’re so damn funny,” added the country singer. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”