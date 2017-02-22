Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton But Warns 'He's in Trouble' Once The Voice Kicks Off

Gwen Stefani can’t hide her feelings for boyfriend Blake Shelton — but she’s also not afraid to put on her game face when it comes to competition.

The 47-year-old singer appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, unabashedly gushing about her fellow The Voice coach.

“I love Blake!” Gwen shared. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

When Meyers reminded her that Shelton has won five times in 11 seasons, making him the most successful coach on the singing competition show, Stefani said she planned on challenging that. She even joked that the rivalry has flowed over to their home life.

“He’s been on the couch a few nights so far,” the No Doubt songstress quipped.

Stefani also admitted that before appearing on The Voice, she wasn’t too familiar with country music. In fact, she “didn’t even know Blake Shelton existed in the world.”

Now, of course, she’s expanded her music knowledge, starting with her boyfriend’s catalog.

“Trust me, I’m like the biggest Blake Shelton fan now,” she said. “I know all of his music.”

Stefani’s introduction to the genre even led to recording their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” for Shelton’s album If I’m Honest.

She said, “The thing about country music that is so similar to my music in a way is it’s very storytelling and heartfelt. I think that’s one thing I can relate to and I’ve learned a lot. I’m just so happy to learn something new at this point in my life.”

Season 12 of The Voice premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.