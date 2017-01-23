Now it’s a party!

As if a Blake Shelton concert isn’t enough fun on its own, the 40-year-old country crooner made his encore on Saturday at Crash My Playa — Luke Bryan‘s music festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico — one for the record books.

When Shelton covered the song “Footloose” during his encore, he brought girlfriend Gwen Stefani onstage to help him out.

The surprise performer didn’t stop there. Stefani then led the crowd while singing No Doubt’s 2001 hit “Hella Good.”

“Holy! That’s Gwen Stefani for real,” Shelton said after Stefani, 47, exited the stage while blowing him a kiss. “That’s gonna cost Luke. We are in overtime so we can do whatever the hell we want.”

Shelton also recruited Little Big Town and Bryan himself to perform covers of some classics such as Billy Joel’s “My Life” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song).”

The couple spent much of the weekend at Esencia in Tulum with a group of friends.

“They relaxed by the pool, enjoyed dinners and seemed to have a great time,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Stefani and Shelton, who both served as coaches on The Voice, have been dating for more than a year.

Over the weekend, Fabulous magazine published an interview with Stefani’s ex husband and father of her three children, Gavin Rossdale.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not… but here we are,” Rossdale said. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Rossdale says that although many good things came out of their relationship, there are plenty of things he would have done differently looking back.

“I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality,” he said. “You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

The Bush musician continued, “We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”