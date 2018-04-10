Gwen Stefani is headed to Las Vegas!

The singer confirmed in an announcement on Tuesday that she will be launching her Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood for 25 shows starting on June 27.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” Stefani, 48, said. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! 🙌 Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT. ♣❤️♠♦️ gx https://t.co/WlkIg8Hq66 pic.twitter.com/x8veFQ1m12 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 10, 2018

Stefani will be taking over as the headlining music act of the Vegas hotel after Britney Spears wrapped her Britney: Piece of Me residency on New Year’s Day after four years. In addition, Jennifer Lopez launched her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood in January 2016 and is scheduled to conclude the show in September 2018.

In addition, $1 of every ticket purchased to Stefani’s residency shows will be donated to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions. Each donation will help Cure 4 the Kids Foundation move into a state-of-the-art building to increase the number of exam rooms and improve the patient treatment experience.

In March, Stefani, who is mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, shared that she was “inspired” by Lopez’s Vegas show, posting a backstage photo of them together. Stefani has also attended the Backstreet Boys‘ residency in Sin City.

Stefani first rose to fame with the band No Doubt in 1992 and earned two Grammy Awards before she ventured off as a solo artist in 2004 with her first album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (L.A.M.B.).

It’s been nearly two years since the star was on tour with her last being the 28-date This Is What the Truth Feels Like Tour in 2016.

Stefani isn’t the only newcomer to the Vegas show scene: Lady Gaga announced her very own residency at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino’s Park Theater in December 2017.

Tickets for Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl go on sale to the public on April 13 at 10 a.m. PT.