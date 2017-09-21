Gwen Stefani to Release a New Christmas Album — and Boyfriend Blake Shelton’s on the First Single

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

Gwen Stefani is getting ready to celebrate the holiday season with a new Christmas album. And its first single contains a duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton!

The singer revealed the tracklist on Thursday for You Make It Feel Like Christmas — her first holiday album and song since covering The Vandals’ “Oi To The World” with No Doubt in 1997.

Among the 12-tracks are a mix of holiday classics and fresh seasonal tunes, including the title song which features Shelton, 41, and Stefani, 47, singing about the red-hot romance.

“Sleigh bells singing ‘Hallelujah’ / Stars are shining on us too / I want to thank you, baby / You make it feel like Christmas,” they sing on the song — which Stefani previewed on Twitter (The full song drops Friday).

Shelton, 41, seemed excited by their new track, praising Stefani about it on social media.

“Daddy Likey,” he wrote on Twitter.

Of course, isn’t the first time the two have collaborated together. The previously released the single, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” off of Shelton’s album, If I’m Honest.

Stefani and Shelton met as coaches on The Voice and have been dating since November 2015. They linked up in wake of their high-profile divorces from their respective spouses — Shelton split from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

The rest of the songs on Stefani’s Christmas album are: “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “My Gift Is You,” “Silent Night,” “When I Was a Little Girl,” “Last Christmas,” “Under the Christmas Lights,” “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas,” “Never Kissed Anyone with Blue Eyes,” “Christmas Eve.”

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is out Oct. 6.