Gwen Stefani Cheers Up Boyfriend Blake Shelton After He Says He Feels Like a 'Loser' After The Voice Finale

@blakeshelton #winnerofcute gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 23, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

It seems Blake Shelton was a little let down after the winner of The Voice was announced Tuesday night.

In an adorable moment captured by pop star, fellow judge (and girlfriend) Gwen Stefani, Shelton, 40, admitted to feeling like a “loser” after Alicia Keys‘ team member Chris Blue won season 12.

“What do you feel like right now,” Stefani, 47, asked Shelton as they walked backstage.

“A loser,” he replied solemnly.

Stefani, looking a little sad, attempted to cheer him up.

“I don’t think — I think you’re a winner still,” she said.

@blakeshelton gx 💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 23, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

“You do? I take it back, I feel like a winner,” Shelton said, as the two grinned at each other.

The two are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. On Sunday night, the pair attended the Billboard Music Awards together, with Shelton winning the award for top country artists after sharing a congratulatory kiss with Stefani in the audience.

“Wow! That was pretty cool. I had a good feeling,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so I had a good feeling about it.”

Later in the night, Shelton led a standing ovation for Stefani when she went onstage to present the Icon award to Cher.

Throughout the show, the Voice coaches — who have been dating since November 2015 — were seen having a blast in the audience, singing along to performances and cheering on their fellow entertainers.