Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Relax – and Share a Smooch – in Big Bear Lake Ahead of The Voice Return

Before they return to their big, red chairs later this month, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are enjoying their free time, together.

The couple – who began dating in fall 2015 – were spotted sharing some PDA and posing for selfies in Big Bear Lake, California.

Stefani, 47, was clad in a puffy, patterned coat and a lime green top, paired with a pair of skinny jeans and a red plaid shirt worn tied around her waist. She smooched the 40-year-old country singer – who looked comfortable in jeans and a camo coat – as their fellow travelers looked on.

Big Bear Lake is located just two hours from downtown Los Angeles, and is known for being a skiing and snowboarding destination.

The countdown is on for Stefani and Shelton’s on-screen reunion as The Voice judges – the show’s 12th season premieres Feb. 27.

Both stars were going through respective divorces when their friendship developed into more on the reality competition series – Stefani splitting from husband Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert.

Stefani was replaced by singer Miley Cyrus for the series’ 11th season, but will face-off against Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine again this season.

In December, Shelton admitted he was excited for Stefani to come back “for obvious reasons.”