Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake Shelton’s Disneyland Dealbreaker — He’s Too Big for the Rides!

Gwen Stefani isn’t afraid to drag Blake Shelton out of his comfort zone.

The singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and the host exchanged stories about introducing Shelton to new — and oftentimes uncomfortable — situations.

When talk turned to the country crooner’s first trip to Disneyland in October ahead of the couple’s one-year anniversary, Stefani revealed that her 40-year-old boyfriend is not a fan of roller coasters, which did not sit well with her.

“Did he do Space Mountain?” Fallon, who previously forced Shelton to try sushi for the first time, asked.

“He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani, 47, replied. “That was almost a deal-breaker for me.”

While the late night comic wrote a note to himself about Shelton’s uneasiness to the theme park rides, Stefani explained his apprehension was likely due to his 6’5″ stature.

“He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn,” The Voice coach shared. “He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing — his knees were up like this.”

Fallon then asked if the couple did It’s a Small World, his personal favorite attraction.”That’s my jam. I love that one. That’s my favorite,” he exclaimed. “I bring the babies there, but clearly it’s for me. ‘Let’s do it one more time! The babies want to go!’ I’m so excited, like, ‘Let’s do it!’ I’m crying. They’re singing in different languages. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!'”

The host also took the opportunity to share a photo of the couple’s Disneyland day, complete with Shelton’s “1st Visit” pin.”That’s so cute!” Stefani said.

The couple spent an October day at the theme park with Stefani’s family, including her sons and parents. They held hands and shared a sweet kiss during lunch at a pizza shop. The country singer even bought Stefani’s son, Apollo, a lightsaber.