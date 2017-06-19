Music
23 Pics That Prove Gwen & Blake's Romance Is the Real Thing
Their cute couple photos say it all
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda
Updated
More
From The Rock to the Kardashian Krew: Stars' Sweetest Father's Day Snaps
1 of 23
THEY SPEND IMPORTANT DAYS TOGETHER
... like Shelton's 41st birthday, which Stefani helped ring in with the help of an armadillo cake. "Celebrating the birth of my #bestie," she wrote, captioning a pic of the country crooner on his big day.
2 of 23
THEY'RE EACH OTHER'S GO-TO AWARD SHOW DATES
The pair continued making the world swoon with their appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. "I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so I had a good feeling about [winning]," Shelton said after taking home his top country artist trophy.
3 of 23
THEY GIVE EACH OTHER PUBLIC SHOUT-OUTS ON THE REGULAR
Looks of love aside, Stefani and Shelton are also prone to gushing. Case in point: the 2017 People's Choice Awards, which saw the country singer single out his rocker-girlfriend while accepting his award. "Thanks to the hottest date in the room tonight, Gwen Stefani," he said.
4 of 23
HE THINKS SHE'S REALLY 'HOT'
The attraction is ... undeniable. "She's hot," Shelton said on a recent episode of Ellen, asking DeGeneres, "Have you seen her? I mean look at that."
5 of 23
HE SERIOUSLY ADMIRES HER
"It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her,” Shelton also said to DeGeneres. "Believe it or not, I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life."
6 of 23
THEY PERFORM TOGETHER FOR THE PRESIDENT & MINGLE WITH GUESTS
Shelton and Stefani had the honor of performing at President Obama's final State Dinner, where they shared a special moment on stage during their duet and mingled with Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo … and if that doesn't scream #RelationshipGoals, we don't know what does.
7 of 23
THEIR SELFIES CONTINUE TO BE ON POINT
A couple that slays selfies together, stays together. In November, the singers are marking their first anniversary — and they couldn't be more smitten. "I can't say anything but I'm so blessed," Stefani tells PEOPLE. "It's just crazy how much happened, you know what I mean? So many beautiful memories."
8 of 23
THEY'RE RARELY NOT CUDDLING
This sweet backstage pic is yet another piece of evidence that the couple can't keep their hands to themselves. They make their love fest very public, too — at one of Shelton's recent tour stops, the country singer invited Stefani on stage for an adorable duet. "He wanted me to come out and do the song, which I was like, 'Duh!' I want do to it as many times as we can,” Stefani tells PEOPLE.
9 of 23
SERIOUSLY THOUGH … THEY CAN'T STOP SMILING AROUND EACH OTHER
We have zero photos that prove otherwise.
10 of 23
THEY BOTH SHARE A PASSION FOR GOOD FOOD
Blake Shelton knows the way to Gwen Stefani's heart: through her stomach. Following Stefani's Boston show – kicking off her This Is What the Truth Feels Like tour – the country star treated the singer and her crew to a New England-style feast that included lobster rolls and fried calamari courtesy of The Cod Squad, a food truck Shelton rented for the occasion.
11 of 23
THEY'RE REALLY IMPORTANT TO EACH OTHER
Blake isn't shy about expressing his appreciation for Gwen, who he says helped him after announcing his split from Miranda Lambert. "I tell people all the time, 'Gwen saved my life last year,'" Shelton said in an interview with CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. "She did, and I think she would probably tell you something similar about me."
12 of 23
THEY GLOW WHEN THEY'RE TOGETHER
Stefani shared several adorable photos with her man while in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The singer wrapped her arm around Shelton's shoulder as they smiled for a close-up shot – and they're both radiating warm and fuzzy feels.
13 of 23
THEY'RE MASTERS AT HARMONIZING
The stars performed their duet, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," on The Voice – confirming what everyone thought to be true: This pair shares as much chemistry onstage as they do offstage. "I love this song! This song's important to us and the fact that we wrote it together is so important to both of us," Shelton previously told PEOPLE.
14 of 23
THEY SUPPORT EACH OTHER THROUGH TOUGH TIMES
"It was a really super unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience," Stefani said of her undeniable connection to Shelton. "I don't think it's an accident that that happened. It saved me."
15 of 23
THEY AREN'T AFRAID TO SHOW P.D.A.
"They acted like giddy teenagers at a high school dance," an insider tells PEOPLE of the pair's PDA-packed night at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party. "They were holding hands the whole night and didn't leave each other's sides. I don't think either of them stopped smiling the entire time they were there."
16 of 23
GWEN IS MORE THAN WILLING TO CHANNEL HER COUNTRY ROOTS
… and is even happy to do so – especially when it came time to visit Blake's home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. "She takes time with her image and she's very serious about her career, but she's also just a regular gal," a source close to the couple reveals to PEOPLE. "She loved having time on that farm and immediately fit into the fabric of the town."
17 of 23
FAMILY MEANS EVERYTHING TO THEM
"They have the same perspective on life and the same family values," says a source close to the couple, who spent the holidays in Tishomingo with Blake's family. "They're very close with their families, and there's a very easygoing way about them."
18 of 23
DID WE MENTION THEY'RE NOT AFRAID TO SHOW P.D.A.?
Even if it does involve biting.
19 of 23
THEY'RE PRETTY MUCH THE SAME PERSON (REALLY)
Don't let their apparent differences (fashion and music style) fool you: these two have a lot more in common than you think. "It's clear they share a great life," says a source. "They share a passion for music and are very supportive of each other's careers."
20 of 23
THEY DEFINITELY SPEND THEIR FREE TIME SERENADING EACH OTHER
Never mind the pop star's "Make Me Like You" single, which was inspired by her country star beau – can we just take a moment to acknowledge Gwen and Blake's gazes? They're totally smitten.
21 of 23
THEY'RE HARDLY EVER APART FROM ONE ANOTHER
They know how important quality time is with when it comes to making a relationship work. "Coming from the relationships they did, it's really important to both of them to make time for each other," says the insider. "They both recognize the importance of time for a relationship and for family.
22 of 23
THEY'RE BOTH POSITIVE PEOPLE
In fact, it's kind of why they got together. "She tried so hard for the kids to keep the marriage together," says a source close to No Doubt frontwoman. "Then here came this ray of sunshine who did make her smile, and now he's one of the most positive people in her life."
23 of 23
WEDDING BELLS ARE POSSIBLY IN THE FUTURE
While the pair has no immediate plans to wed, an insider says marriage might just be their end goal. "They seem too perfect for each other for it to just be fluke," says a source. "For now, they seem happy with their relationship, but Blake is old-fashioned and a future engagement seems very possible."
See Also
More
From The Rock to the Kardashian Krew: Stars' Sweetest Father's Day Snaps