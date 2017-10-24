Madonna, Bono and Dakota Johnson! See All the Stars Celebrating Guy Oseary's Vow Renewal in Rio

Talk about a star-studded vow renewal!

From Madonna to U2, a number of celebrities descended upon Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to celebrate talent manager and producer Guy Oseary’s vow renewal ceremony with his Brazilian model wife Michelle Alves, whom he married in 2006. Here’s a look at all of the celebrities there:

Madonna

“Ready For Wedding Bells,” Madonna, who is managed by Oseary, captioned a post on Instagram with her daughters — twins Stella and Estere, and Mercy James.

Ready For Wedding Bells💍💍💍🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷🌈🌈🌈💛🌈🌈🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🌈🌈🙏🏻 @guyoseary♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

U2

“So we’re just hanging out, getting ready to go to the wedding,” Bono says in a video clip posted on U2’s Instagram that features bandmates The Edge and Adam Clayton, as well as Helena Christensen. “It’s not exactly an Irish wedding here in Rio de Janeiro, but it’s the wedding of Guy and Michelle. It’s pretty cool.”

U2 is also managed by Oseary.

Her name is Rio…. Bono #u2thejoshuatree2017 A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Helena Christensen

“F—ing love these guys,” the supermodel captioned her photo with U2’s Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and their tour photographer Ross Andrew Stewart. “Sat in my bedroom with my dad at age 15, listening to their first, second, third record. We pretended I was doing homework, but we were listening. We both felt the same way. This was epic. We listened to every single record since, together. Soundtracks for life. And I’m so grateful I discovered them with my dad.”

Jennifer Meyer and Dakota Johnson

“Wedding ready,” jewelry designer Meyer captioned a group photo with Bono, producer Heather Parry, Christensen, model Karen Elson, Russian businesswoman Dasha Zhukova and Dakota Johnson.

Wedding ready @guyoseary 👰🤵❤️ A post shared by JENNIFER MEYER (@jenmeyerjewelry) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Other guests spotted in Rio for the celebration include Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea, Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey, David Arquette and Chris Rock. Ashton Kutcher reportedly attended without wife Mila Kunis (who was busy doing press for A Bad Moms Christmas), and though his ex-wife Demi Moore was also there, it isn’t known if the two interacted.