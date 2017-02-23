Guilherme Vasconcelos Cuddles with Girlfriend Demi Lovato in New Photo

Looks like Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos doesn’t want to let go of his superstar girlfriend, Demi Lovato.

Vasconcelos, an MMA Bellator fighter, posted a touching black and white photo with his girlfriend on Wednesday, holding her tight and smiling at the camera.

Baby ❤️ A post shared by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

The caption read, “Baby,” along with a red heart emoji.

Lovato, 24, and the Brazilian welterweight, 30, were first linked back in July when an insider told PEOPLE they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. But the couple recently rekindled their romance, even ringing in the New Year together.

A source told PEOPLE in early January that the two were dating, following Lovato’s split from UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in December.

The pop star recently showed off her combat skills against her boyfriend in an Instagram video.

“When you kick bae’s a–,” Lovato captioned the clip of the pair playfully wrestling around at the Unbreakable Performance Gym in West Hollywood.