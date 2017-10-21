Gucci Mane’s Youngest Brother Nate Says He Wasn’t Invited to the Rapper’s $1.7 Million Wedding

In a video message published by TMZ on Saturday, Gucci Mane’s youngest brother Nate claims that his rapper brother didn’t invite him or their mother to the star’s lavish $1.7 million wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir earlier this week.

“He didn’t let me go to the wedding,” Nate said. “I really wanted to be there for him from a bother standpoint.”

Nate also said he was sure that watching her son get married was a dream his mother “really wanted to see come through,” but that no matter how hard it’s been to deal with, he was still happy for his brother. “He went through hell,” Nate continued. “I’m glad he ain’t in prison.”

Asked whether he thought he and his mom hadn’t been invited for production reasons — the couple chronicled the road to their wedding in a 10-part special for BET: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event — Nate said, “you never know, but I don’t know.”

A rep for Gucci did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: See Gucci Mane’s Lavish Wedding

Gucci (né Radric Delantic Davis) and Ka’oir were married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons in Miami.

Ka’oir, who walked down an elevated aisle, shared a photo of her bedazzled wedding dress and jeweled headpiece on Instagram and Twitter along with the caption: “Mrs. Davis #1017.”

Mrs Davis #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The couple even needed a sword to cut through their $75,000 wedding cake, which was over 10 feet tall and towered over 6-ft. 2-in. Gucci and his petite wife. “Cake double my size,” Gucci wrote in the caption to a photo of the dessert on Instagram.

Complete with white, delicate roses as the frosting, the cake was made up of four double-tiered layers with crystals dangling from each section so that it resembled a dramatic chandelier – perfect for the “diamonds and crystals” theme of their nuptials.

Cake double my size A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Guests at the wedding included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko.