Gucci Mane Offers to Pay for His 20-Year High School Reunion

Gucci Mane is so ecstatic to reunite with his classmates that he’s willing to foot the bill to make sure it happens.

To celebrate 20 years since graduating from Atlanta’s Ronald E. McNair High School in 1998, the rapper, 38, took to Twitter on Tuesday to invite “anybody” who graduated from McNair to annual V103 Car and Bike Show, and offered to pay for their reunion.

“This year marks my 20th year from graduating high school in 1998 I want to personally invite anybody who graduated from #McNair aka McNasty aka #BouldercrestHigh to v103 car and bike show to go with me and also I want [to] pay for our 20 yr reunion myself!”

This year marks my 20th year from graduating high school in 1998 I want to personally invite anybody who graduated from #McNair aka McNasty aka #BouldercrestHigh to v103 car and bike show to go with me and also I want pay for our 20 yr reunion myself! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 27, 2018

Gucci Mane recalled his high school experience in The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which was released last fall. “I graduated from McNair in the spring of 1998 with a 3.0 GPA and a HOPE scholarship to Georgia Perimeter College,” he wrote.

“I was doing pretty well for myself in the streets, so going back to school was the last thing on my mind,” he added about his brief college experience. “So I didn’t go. I think they call that a gap year.”

Gucci Mane Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Twins! Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Wear Matching Tuxedos to the BET Awards

Earlier this year, the rapper announced plans for the book to come to theaters through Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment. Gucci Mane — who married longtime love Keyshia Kao’ir in October — is also working on his next solo album, The Evil Genius.