Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Lavish Miami Ceremony

The big day has finally come: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have walked down the aisle.

The pair were married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons in Miami, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple chronicles the road to their extravagant wedding in Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, — a 10-part special premiering on BET at 10 p.m. — in which fans will get an up-close look at all that went into crafting the nuptials.

“I want a royal wedding!” Ka’oir, 32, declared in a PEOPLE exclusive clip ahead of the show. “All white with diamonds and crystals.”

Along with her excitement, Ka’oir also expressed some frustration in the clip, saying, “I don’t know if it’s the wedding. I don’t know if it’s the fame … I don’t know if it’s because who my husband is gonna be. Everybody going coco-loco on me.”

Wedding tomorrow 10-17-2017 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

OMG!! My baby is the best!!! #NewWhipAlert tune in tmrw as our wedding airs live on BET at 10pm 10/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Earlier this week, the lovebirds shared sweet photos of their wedding rehearsal, with the rapper, 37, surprising his leading lady with a new car.

“His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith!” Mane captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Ka’oir posing in front of cars.

He also shared a photo of himself sporting a wide smile in a red and black suit, writing, “Waiting on my bride!!! #KeyshiaAndGucciWeddingRehearsal.”

She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me🎅🏿🎅🏿 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 23, 2016 at 5:17am PST

She deserve it!! My bride to be!! #Wopsters luv you my baby A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

Mane popped the question in November 2016 during an Atlanta Hawks game — and the NBA shared the sweet moment on Twitter for the world to see.

In the video, Mane and Ka’oir can be seen on the “Kiss Cam” before the rapper presents a shocked Ka’oir with a huge sparkler. The team’s mascot, Harry the Hawk, was also on hand to congratulate the couple, giving Ka’oir a bouquet of roses.

After the proposal, Mane shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram. “She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me,” Mane captioned one photo, alongside a pair of Santa emojis.

In a separate post, he showed off a close-up view of Ka’oir’s stunning diamond ring. “She deserve it!! My bride to be!!#Wopsters luv you my baby,” the Atlanta-native captioned the video.

Championship rings aren't the only thing we play for. Congrats Gucci on the engagement!💍#TrueToAtlanta #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/KHNgGEDDGf — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2016

It hasn’t been all glitz and glamour, though. In the miniseries, fans will see Ka’oir’s struggles with choosing bridesmaids and a potential prenup — along with her attempts to push through venue complications due to the recent Hurricane Irma.

Mane and Ka’oir began dating in 2010, after Mane flew her to Atlanta to be in his “911 Emergency” music video. Ka’oir told The Fader, “he was in love with me on sight.”

Ka’oir stayed with Mane throughout his most recent stint in prison, for a highly publicized murder charge which was eventually dropped. In his book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, he wrote that after he went back to prison, he got sober because he “wanted to be able to go on tour and have the energy to put on a show for my fans…I wanted Keyshia to lose her mind when she came to pick me up.”