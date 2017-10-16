You’re invited to the mane event!

Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane and beauty-fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir are set to wed Tuesday at the Four Seasons Miami, and their extravagant nuptials will be aired in a 10-part wedding special on BET.

According to the PEOPLE exclusive clip of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, it seems as though the rapper doesn’t like to hear the word “budget,” as he’s busy promoting his latest album and prepping for the release of his tell-all autobiography, which dropped late last month.

And that’s just “what a boss fiancé should do,” Ka’oir says.

hope y'all ready for #TheWopsters💍❤️ 10•17•17 —– 10 Episodes !! A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

But it’s not all glitz and glamour. From choosing the bridesmaids to discussing a potential prenup and pushing through venue complications due to the recent Hurricane Irma, which ripped through Miami in September, the special will take fans inside the wedding from start to finish.

“Gucci and I have been gearing up for this day for almost seven years now,” she says. “This wedding must be perfect. I want a royal wedding — all white with diamonds and crystals.”

11/22/16❤️💍 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Gucci Mane popped the question to longtime girlfriend Ka’oir in Nov. 22, 2016 in front of thousands of NBA fans at the Atlanta Hawks game. Instead of planting a smooch on her face when the “Kiss Cam” segment popped up on the jumbotron during a break, he slid a huge diamond ring onto her finger.

She deserve it!! My bride to be!! #Wopsters luv you my baby A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

After the proposal, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his new fiancée. “She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me,” Gucci Mane wrote along with several Santa emojis.