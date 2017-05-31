Gregg Allman’s Private Funeral Service Is Set for Saturday in His Hometown

Gregg Allman will be laid to rest in his hometown of Macon, Georgia on Saturday.

The family-and-friends-only memorial for the legendary Allman Brothers Band co-founder is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chape, as reported by the Macon Telegraph. The southern-blues rocker will be buried next to his brother, Duane, and late bandmate Berry Oakley.

Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia on May 27, at the age of 69. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The family is hoping to keep this between 75 and 100 people,” Allman’s longtime manager, Michael Lehman, told the Macon Telegraph on Tuesday.

Per Allman’s request, the attire will strictly be “no suits,” but rather blue jeans and sports coats.

Health battles had forced Allman to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist denied rumors that he was currently in hospice care. In April, the guitarist posted a message on social media in which he clarified his current health status.

Allman fronted his band for 45 years, first alongside Duane and then as its sole namesake, after his older brother — a rock history luminary — was killed in a motorcycle accident in November 1971.

Musicians like Peter Frampton, John Mayer and Keith Urban expressed their condolences following news of Allman’s death.

Fans who plan to pay their respects will be asked to gather between the funeral home and Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery.

The Allman family wishes for tributes to Gregg be made to the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University.