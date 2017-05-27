Gregg Allman, Founding Member of the Allman Brothers Band, Dead at 69

Gregg Allman, co-founder of legendary southern blues-rock outfit the Allman Brothers Band, has died. He was 69.

Allman was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Allman’s long time manager and close friend, Michael Lehman, remembered the musician, who passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia, in an obituary shared on his website on Saturday.

“I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” Lehman wrote. “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

The Allman Brothers Band also confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that they were sharing the news with “deep sadness.”

Musicians like Peter Frampton and Keith Urban soon weighed in on Allman’s death.

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

Health battles had forced Allman to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist denied rumors that he was currently in hospice care. In April, the guitarist posted a message on social media in which he clarified his current health status.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin.”

Allman fronted his band for 45 years, first alongside Duane and then as its sole namesake, after his older brother — a rock history luminary — was killed in a motorcycle accident in November 1971.

Allman’s personal life also made headlines — marrying six different women, including Cher. The pair share a son, Elijah Blue Allman, who is a musician in his own right.

IVE TRIED…

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔

FOREVER,

CHOOCH💋 — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

Just three days after her divorce from her first husband Sonny Bono became final — Cher, then 29, jumped on a Learjet to Las Vegas and got hitched to the then-27-year-old Southern rocker. On July 9, 1975, a mere nine days after the wedding, she filed to dissolve the marriage. Though Allman won her back in a month, the pair eventually parted for good following their poorly received duet album, Two the Hard Way, recorded under the name “Allman and Woman,” in 1977.

