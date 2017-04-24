Gregg Allman Denies Hospice Rumors Amid Illness That Forced Him to Cancel 2017 Concert Dates

Gregg Allman‘s health battles forced him to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist has denied rumors that he is currently in hospice care.

Allman, the 69-year-old co-founder of legendary southern blues-rock outfit the Allman Brothers Band, posted a message on social media Monday in which he clarified his current health status. “Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’”

Previously on Monday, a news report based on an unverified Facebook account claimed that Allman had entered hospice care. Though he has remained quiet about the precise details of his illness, it’s clearly taking a toll on his live performances. In March, following the cancellation of June dates, a message appeared on his website informing fans that he would not be touring at all in 2017. No reason was cited.

Some of these gigs were rescheduled from the 28 concerts he canceled last August due to “serious health issues” that sent him to the famed Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.

“I want to thank my fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can,” he said in a statement at the time.