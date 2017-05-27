Keith Urban, John Mayer and More Musicians React to Gregg Allman’s Death: ‘My Heart Breaks Today’

The death of legendary Allman Brothers co-founder Gregg Allman sent the music industry into despair, with many stars sharing their sympathies on Twitter.
The southern-blues rocker passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, at the age of 69. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Musicians like John Mayer, Peter Frampton and Keith Urban shared memories and photos of Allman after hearing the news. “He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul.
#GreggAllman,” tweeted Melissa Etheridge under a photo of herself with Allman.
Allman’s ex-wife Cher struggled to find words to express her sadness: “IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔 FOREVER, CHOOCH💋,” she wrote.
A mix of love and shock from celebrities continues to pour in over social media:
Health battles had forced Allman to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist denied rumors that he was currently in hospice care. In April, the guitarist posted a message on social media in which he clarified his current health status.
“Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin.”
Allman fronted his band for 45 years, first alongside Duane and then as its sole namesake, after his older brother — a rock history luminary — was killed in a motorcycle accident in November 1971.