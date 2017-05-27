Keith Urban, John Mayer and More Musicians React to Gregg Allman’s Death: ‘My Heart Breaks Today’

The death of legendary Allman Brothers co-founder Gregg Allman sent the music industry into despair, with many stars sharing their sympathies on Twitter.

The southern-blues rocker passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, at the age of 69. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Musicians like John Mayer, Peter Frampton and Keith Urban shared memories and photos of Allman after hearing the news. “He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul. # GreggAllman,” tweeted Melissa Etheridge under a photo of herself with Allman.

Allman’s ex-wife Cher struggled to find words to express her sadness: “IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔 FOREVER, CHOOCH💋,” she wrote.

A mix of love and shock from celebrities continues to pour in over social media:

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home pic.twitter.com/8g0pAT3kky — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) May 27, 2017

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

Thank you @GreggAllman… for the inspiration, and for those many holy nights on stage. pic.twitter.com/FV6Qn5zXeE — Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) May 27, 2017

Whipping Post on repeat all day today. RIP Gregg Allman. One of the greats. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 27, 2017

I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me. https://t.co/rSbHdmj5yp — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 27, 2017

"But I'll live on and I'll be strong…" RIP Gregg Allman. Legend. — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) May 27, 2017

Goodbye, Brother Gregg. When @amandashires was pregnant, @GreggAllman pointed at her belly and said "It's gonna be a girl. I'm never wrong." — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman… very sad day for rock 'n' roll… a great singer and writer. He could flat out sing. His music will live on! – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) May 27, 2017

Sad to learn of Gregg Allman's passing at age 69 today. Here's the only time the guys every played with an Allman: https://t.co/A7yVTCGwSr — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) May 27, 2017

What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear about Gregg Allman passing – a great musician. Love & Mercy, Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 27, 2017

Health battles had forced Allman to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist denied rumors that he was currently in hospice care. In April, the guitarist posted a message on social media in which he clarified his current health status.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin.”

Allman fronted his band for 45 years, first alongside Duane and then as its sole namesake, after his older brother — a rock history luminary — was killed in a motorcycle accident in November 1971.