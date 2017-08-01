Green Day, Alessia Cara and Stevie Wonder Are Set to Perform at 2017’s Global Citizen Festival

This year’s Global Citizen Festival is whipping up some top-shelf talent. As announced Tuesday, Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Killers, the Lumineers, and the Chainsmokers will headline the free event, which will take place in New York City’s Central Park.

Last year, the politically charged festival saw the likes of Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin take the stage. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the park’s Great Lawn will see special guest performances from Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, and Alessia Cara.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The point of the annual festival is to drive people to incite change in the government when it comes to issues like education, food security, health care, gender equality, and sanitation. “Over the last year, we’ve seen voters around the world reject the nationalism and isolationism that keeps people living in extreme poverty,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Now, we are calling on activists and music fans to use their voice to change the world. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be announcing this incredible lineup for Global Citizen’s annual moment of inclusion and celebration. Now more than ever, we need to ensure we work together for the world’s poor.”

Produced by Emmy winner Ken Ehrlich, the full concert will air during a live simulcast on MSNBC and MSNBC.com, courtesy of MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal.

Tickets can be obtained by signing up to be a Global Citizen and participating in three “action journeys.” The first, “For Freedom,” which launched Tuesday, asks people to complete actions in support of maternal health, polio eradication, girls’ education, and increased foreign aid.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com