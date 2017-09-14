Husker Du Drummer Grant Hart Dies at 56 Following Cancer Battle

Grant Hart, drummer and singer of the indie rock band Husker Du, has died at the age of 56.

Although the cause of death is unconfirmed, Hart had been battling cancer, according to Variety.

The news was confirmed by his bandmate Bob Mould in a Facebook post recounting how he met Hart in college and spent years making music together.

“The tragic news of Grant’s passing was not unexpected to me,” Mould wrote. “My deepest condolences and thoughts to Grant’s family, friends, and fans around the world. Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember.”

He added, “Godspeed, Grant. I miss you. Be with the angels.”

The official Husker Du Facebook page also posted a black and white photo of Hart with no caption in the early morning hours of Thursday.

After the dissolution of Husker Du, he fronted the trio Nova Mob and also released several albums under his own name. His last solo release was 2013’s The Argument.

The Minneapolis band, which Hart formed with Mould and bassist Greg Norton in 1979, influenced many bands of the ’90s, including Green Day and the Pixies.

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic once rebutted accolades of his band’s innovation, crediting the alternative rock band instead.

“What Nirvana did was nothing new; Husker Du did it before us,” he said, according to the Star Tribune.