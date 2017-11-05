CMAs 2017: 20 Reasons Kelsea Ballerini Needs to Join Our Squad, Stat

Sure, we’re a fan of country star Kelsea Ballerini‘s music (we will forever sing along to “Peter Pan” during karaoke outings), but we’re an even bigger fan of Kelsea, the 24-year-old Tennessee native with a penchant for puppies, coffee dates and scenic backdrops —who also happens to be up for a female vocalist of the year award at the 2017 CMAs.

There are approximately 20 reasons why we love Kelsea. Let us count the ways.

1. She knows the importance of living a balanced life.

when you're on a cruise with pina coladas but the Grammys are less than a month away… #balance #caloriesincaloriesout A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Oh, you didn’t know sipping cocktails during a workout burns calories even faster?

2. She’s a pro at impromptu serenades.

#TBT to @taylorswift knowing ALL OF THE WORDS TO MY SONG AND ME BEING IN HEAVEN AND KEEPING MY COOL TIL THE VERY END THEN LOSING IT. #yeahboy A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Aug 13, 2015 at 12:23pm PDT

Even Taylor Swift is impressed.

3. She’s a master at taking double-tap-worthy ‘grams.

And could teach us all her tricks.

4. She’s an advocate for festive onesies.

from our family to yours. ❤️🎄✨ A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

Can we join in next Christmas?

5. Her own squad is awe-inspiring.

Christmas spirit brought to you by some barefoot elves. @kellyclarkson ✨ A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Kelly. Freakin’. Clarkson.

6. She’s all about private jets (which we would take total advantage of.)

no luck in Vegas. all the luck in love. 💕 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Oh, and her fiancé is pretty cute, too.

7. Her weekend ritual involves cuddles and all the wine.

All polar bear'd up with @shanemcanally. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:48pm PST

SAME.

8. She’s always down to document her cute outfits.

got in the Christmas spirit last night. I brought the twang, @andradaymusic brought the soul, and our glam teams brought the sparkles and sass. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 9, 2016 at 7:20am PST

Something tells us Kelsea comes up with the best captions.

9. Her pup, Dibs, is her everything.

Dibs matches the new place. Or the new place matches Dibs. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

So cute!

10. She sure can whip up a yummy breakfast.

first mornin in the new home. chocolate chip pancakes and coffee and all the happy. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

It just so happens that chocolate chip pancakes and coffee are our go-to, too.

11. She knows her best angle.

nothing sweeter than summertimeeeee & American honey A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jul 15, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

And can strike a pose like no other.

12. She has mini freak-outs like us mere mortals.

yesterday, I got a phone call from my friend Bob Romeo who let me know that I won my first ACM award for New Female artist. I don't even know what to say, so for now I will just say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. For making not only my dreams come true, but for making all of the people around me who work so hard have so many beautiful moments to celebrate. Here is my reaction to the call. Keeping it calm, as always. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Mar 23, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

This is her “OMG I just won my first ACM Award for best female artist!” face.

13. She’s known to have girls nights with Taylor Swift.

cats and coffee and cooking and @taylorswift. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 26, 2016 at 6:49am PST

As one does.

14. She appreciates a good food pun.

this is important. thank you for this sweater that is dramatically influencing my life in a good way, @asos_us A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 27, 2015 at 2:39pm PDT

An appreciation of food puns basically determines a person’s character, sense of humor and trustworthiness.

15. She cozies up to pigs in her downtime.

goodnight. 🐽 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:28pm PDT

A.k.a. our new life goal.

16. She’s not above taking selfies with puppies.

Puppy kisses. #dibsthedog #softlipscube A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Aug 19, 2015 at 6:18pm PDT

And doesn’t care how long it takes to get a flattering snapshot.

17. She’s a lover of naps.

a new level of chill today at rehearsal. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Apr 7, 2015 at 2:49pm PDT

Fact: Floors are just as comfy as beds when you’re this exhausted.

18. She’s all about wearing onesies at the airport.

Happy Halloween from the airport. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

This just so happens to be our squad uniform.

19. We can’t get enough of her throwback snapshots.

my 7 year old hippie belly button tatted self is wishing you a safe Halloween and that you have better friends around you that would tell you to not wear this in public at all ever. #sitdown #behumble #happyhalloween A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Have you seen a cuter flower child?

20. She goes on the coolest double dates.

double date with some legends. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

(Im)patiently waiting for our invite.