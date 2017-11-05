People

CMAs 2017: 20 Reasons Kelsea Ballerini Needs to Join Our Squad, Stat

By @gracegavilanes

Updated

Erika Goldring/Getty

Sure, we’re a fan of country star Kelsea Ballerini‘s music (we will forever sing along to “Peter Pan” during karaoke outings), but we’re an even bigger fan of Kelsea, the 24-year-old Tennessee native with a penchant for puppies, coffee dates and scenic backdrops —who also happens to be up for a female vocalist of the year award at the 2017 CMAs.

There are approximately 20 reasons why we love Kelsea. Let us count the ways.

1. She knows the importance of living a balanced life.

when you're on a cruise with pina coladas but the Grammys are less than a month away… #balance #caloriesincaloriesout

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Oh, you didn’t know sipping cocktails during a workout burns calories even faster?

2. She’s a pro at impromptu serenades.

Even Taylor Swift is impressed.

3. She’s a master at taking double-tap-worthy ‘grams.

2017. more drive, heart, rest, speed, adventure, nerve, intention, balance, appreciation, hugs, grins, sparkles, and music.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

And could teach us all her tricks.

4. She’s an advocate for festive onesies.

from our family to yours. ❤️🎄✨

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Can we join in next Christmas?

5. Her own squad is awe-inspiring.

Christmas spirit brought to you by some barefoot elves. @kellyclarkson ✨

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Kelly. Freakin’. Clarkson.

6. She’s all about private jets (which we would take total advantage of.)

no luck in Vegas. all the luck in love. 💕

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Oh, and her fiancé is pretty cute, too.

7. Her weekend ritual involves cuddles and all the wine.

All polar bear'd up with @shanemcanally.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

SAME.

8. She’s always down to document her cute outfits.

Something tells us Kelsea comes up with the best captions.

9. Her pup, Dibs, is her everything.

Dibs matches the new place. Or the new place matches Dibs.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

So cute!

10. She sure can whip up a yummy breakfast.

first mornin in the new home. chocolate chip pancakes and coffee and all the happy.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

It just so happens that chocolate chip pancakes and coffee are our go-to, too.

11. She knows her best angle.

nothing sweeter than summertimeeeee & American honey

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

And can strike a pose like no other.

12. She has mini freak-outs like us mere mortals.

This is her “OMG I just won my first ACM Award for best female artist!” face.

13. She’s known to have girls nights with Taylor Swift.

cats and coffee and cooking and @taylorswift.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

As one does.

14. She appreciates a good food pun.

this is important. thank you for this sweater that is dramatically influencing my life in a good way, @asos_us

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

An appreciation of food puns basically determines a person’s character, sense of humor and trustworthiness.

15. She cozies up to pigs in her downtime.

goodnight. 🐽

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

A.k.a. our new life goal.

16. She’s not above taking selfies with puppies.

Puppy kisses. #dibsthedog #softlipscube

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

And doesn’t care how long it takes to get a flattering snapshot.

17. She’s a lover of naps.

a new level of chill today at rehearsal.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Fact: Floors are just as comfy as beds when you’re this exhausted.

18. She’s all about wearing onesies at the airport.

Happy Halloween from the airport.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

This just so happens to be our squad uniform.

19. We can’t get enough of her throwback snapshots.

Have you seen a cuter flower child?

20. She goes on the coolest double dates.

double date with some legends.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

(Im)patiently waiting for our invite.