Lady Gaga, Pink, Little Big Town and Childish Gambino Will Perform at the 2018 Grammys

The Recording Academy is going big across multiple genres of music with its first round of performers set to take the Grammys stage.

Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino, and Little Big Town were revealed Thursday as the initial crop of artists who will bring their talents to the annual awards ceremony’s live telecast, which will take place Jan. 28 in New York City after a 15-year run in Los Angeles.

All four of the confirmed performers thus far have been nominated for Grammys this year: Gaga for her fifth solo LP Joanne and its sophomore single “Million Reasons;” Pink for her Beautiful Trauma cut “What About Us”; Little Big Town for their album The Breaker and its lead single “Better Man”; and Childish Gambino for his 2016 song “Redbone” and its parent studio set Awaken, My Love!

In celebration of the Grammys moving back to New York City, stage icon (and two-time Grammy winner) Patti LuPone, who fronted the original 1979 Broadway production of Evita, will also perform a rendition of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” during the program. Additionally, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt is slated to perform a classic number from West Side Story during a Broadway tribute to the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Further performers will be announced in the weeks ahead. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.