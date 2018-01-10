Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic Will Perform with Suicide Attempt and Loss Survivors at Grammys

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia; Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp
Lindsay Kimble
January 10, 2018 08:31 AM

Alessia CaraKhalid, and Logic are using the world stage to make a positive statement, once again.

The artists will perform together at the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards, PEOPLE can confirm. The trio will also be joined by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Lifeline’s hotline number is actually the inspiration for Cara, Khalid and Logic’s suicide prevention anthem“1-800-273-8255.” Cara, Khalid and Logic previously performed the song at the MTV VMAs alongside suicide survivors last summer. After the group took the stage with the powerful performance, the Lifeline said call volume to their hotline increased 50 percent, according to a statement from MTV.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Both Khalid and Cara are nominated for best new artist at the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The stars join other previously announced performers like Lady GagaPinkChildish Gambino, and Little Big Town.

CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now