Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic Will Perform with Suicide Attempt and Loss Survivors at Grammys

Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic are using the world stage to make a positive statement, once again.

The artists will perform together at the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards, PEOPLE can confirm. The trio will also be joined by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Lifeline’s hotline number is actually the inspiration for Cara, Khalid and Logic’s suicide prevention anthem“1-800-273-8255.” Cara, Khalid and Logic previously performed the song at the MTV VMAs alongside suicide survivors last summer. After the group took the stage with the powerful performance, the Lifeline said call volume to their hotline increased 50 percent, according to a statement from MTV.

Both Khalid and Cara are nominated for best new artist at the show.

The stars join other previously announced performers like Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino, and Little Big Town.

CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.