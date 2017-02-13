Elle King on Her Collaboration with Dierks Bentley: ‘I Didn’t Know I’d Ever Get to Sing with a Such a Handsome Devil!’

As soon as Dierks Bentley heard the song “Different for Girls” — which ended up being nominated for the 2017 best country duo/group performance Grammy Award — he knew he wanted Elle King to provide the female vocals on the track.

“I thought it would be a cool collaboration,” Bentley, 42, tells PEOPLE. “She’s who I wanted and I got her. It’s the perfect person with the right song. It’s not a standard country song. It took the right person to make it come alive, and she was the person so I got really lucky.”

Bentley specifically chose King, 27, for the track because of the one-of-a-kind quality of her voice.

“Your voice is so unique,” he told King on the carpet. “Your voice is so expressive, and it’s such an interesting combination. Our voices blended really well. It just turned out to be such a fun process and I made a great friend out of it.”

For King, the collaboration was an exciting foray into the world of country music.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play country music,” she told E!.

And playing with Bentley made the deal even sweeter.

“I didn’t know I’d ever get to sing with a such a handsome devil!” she said. “But loving the banjo and all country music it’s just like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, let’s do it.'”

And while Bentley is arguably one of the sexiest country stars, King revealed he does have one quality that may make him slightly less swoon-worthy.

“He drinks girly drinks sometimes,” she told E!. “Like, too sweet for me. Sometimes with some fruity stuff in there.”

Bentley admitted he sometimes goes for a Red Bull and vodka when he needs an energy boost.

“I’ll have some Red Bull vodka when I’m a little tired and need a little punch.”

