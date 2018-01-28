LeAnn! Britney! Rihanna! The Youngest Artists to Ever Be Nominated for a Grammy Award
Stars don’t always have to wait to find success at the Grammys — in fact, sometimes they don’t even have to wait until they’e old enough to drive
LEANN RIMES
Rimes was just 14 years old when she won two Grammy Awards, for best new artist and best female country vocal performance. This made her the youngest Grammy winner in history — a title she still holds today.
BILLY GILMAN
At 12 years old, Gilman made a splash in the country music industry with his first single, "One Voice." The song was nominated for best male country vocal performance. After his early success, he went on to compete on The Voice in 2016.
LUIS MIGUEL
Now a household name in his home country of Mexico (and throughout the world), the Latin artist was successful from the start, winning his first Grammy for best Mexican/Mexican-American album when he was just 14 years old.
BRITNEY SPEARS
When Spears was first nominated for a Grammy in 2000, she was 18 years old — and brought her mom Lynn as her date to the ceremony!
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
The "Genie In a Bottle" singer took home the Grammy for best new artist in 2000, when she was 19 years old.
RIHANNA
Another 19-year-old Grammy nominee? Rihanna, who was nominated for a few awards and won one, best rap/sung collaboration for "Umbrella" with JAY-Z.
DESTINY'S CHILD
Before Beyoncé released her first solo album (and subsequently took over the world), she was nominated for her first Grammy with Destiny's Child at the 2000 ceremony, for best R&B song and best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals. At the time, all the group's members were 19 years old (a lucky age in music!) They didn't win, however, until the next year.
AVRIL LAVIGNE
In the year of "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," Lavigne picked up eight Grammy nominations at the age of 18 (though she didn't go onto win any of them).
DELEON RICHARDS
Gospel singer Richards is the youngest Grammy nominee in history. She started touring at age five, and by eight, she was nominated for her first Grammy.
LORDE
Her song "Royals" hit the airwaves when she was 16, and just a few months after her 17th birthday, Lorde won the Grammy Awards for best pop solo performance and song of the year.
JUSTIN BIEBER
He rose to fame for his tune, "Baby," and when nominated for his first Grammy, he practically still was one himself! The now-23-year-old Bieber was 16 when he nabbed nominations for best new artist and best pop vocal album.
ZAC & TAYLOR HANSON
For their earworm of a tune "MMMBop," Hanson received three Grammy nominations, which made Hanson brothers Zac and Taylor two of the youngest Grammy nominees ever. At the time, Zac was 12 and Taylor was 14.
MICHAEL JACKSON
When Deleon Richards broke the record of youngest Grammy nominee, she nabbed the title from Jackson, who got his first nomination at age 12 for the song "ABC," which he performed with his brothers in The Jackson 5.
