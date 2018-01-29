Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' Wins Record of the Year at the Grammys

Bruno Mars has picked up another Grammy!

“My father, if you’re watching this, I love you…looking at me — I’m at the Grammys right now,” he said, thanking his dad, Peter Hernandez, before sharing his appreciation for his fans.

The singer, who earned record of the year for “24K Magic,” also won best R&B album, best R&B song and song of year for “That’s What I Like.”

Mars took home the title at the 60th annual Grammys Sunday night, besting Childish Gambino (“Redbone”); Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber (“Despacito”); JAY-Z (“The Story of O.J.”) and Kendrick Lamar (“HUMBLE.”).

Bruno Mars Theo Wargo/WireImage

A frequently asked question leading up to the Grammys is: What’s the difference between the record of the year and song of the year awards? According to the Recording Academy, the record of the year Gramophone “recognizes the artist’s performance as well as the overall contributions of the producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s) if other than the artist”; meanwhile, the song of year title “recognizes the songwriter(s).”

All five contenders were nominated multiple times at the 2018 show.

Childish Gambino — that’s actor-turned-musician Donald Glover, 34 — scored five nominations, including: album of the year and best urban contemporary album (Awaken, My Love!), as well as record of the year, best R&B song and best traditional R&B performance (“Redbone”).

Fonsi, 39, Yankee, 40, and Bieber, 23, nabbed three nominations for their Spanglish song of the summer, “Despacito.” In addition to record of the year, the trio’s record-breaking smash — which was streamed nearly 10 million times in 2017 — earned nominations for song of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

JAY-Z, 48, was the most-nominated artist at the 2018 awards, with eight nominations for: album of the year; song of the year and best rap performance (“4:44”); best rap album (4:44), best rap song, record of the year and best music video (“The Story of O.J.”); and best rap/sung collaboration (“Family Feud” with wife Beyoncé).

Lamar, 30, was the second-most-nominated artist going into the show, with seven nods for: album of the year; best rap album (DAMN.); best rap song, best rap performance, best music video and record of the year (“HUMBLE.”); and best rap/sung collaboration (“Loyalty” with Rihanna).

Mars, 32, nabbed six nominations, including: album of the year and best R&B album (24K Magic); song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance (“That’s What I Like”); and record of the year (“24K Magic”).

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.