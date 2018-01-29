Bruno Mars' 24K Magic Beats Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z for Grammy's Album of the Year

Bruno Mars is Grammy’s big winner.

The 32-year-old singer took home the album of the year Gramophone for 24K Magic at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, beating out Childish Gambino (Awaken, My Love!), JAY-Z (4:44), Kendrick Lamar (DAMN.), and Lorde (Melodrama).

In his speech, he thanked his fellow nominees for upping the game with their music. “I’m pulling my hair out in the studio man because I know you guys are gonna only come with the top shelf artistry and music,” he said. “Thank you guys for blessing the world with your music.”

He also told a touching story about growing up in Hawaii and performing songs by Babyface, Jimmy Jan Lewis and Teddy Riley when he was 15, saying that the experience taught him how music brought everyone together.

“I remember seeing it first hand,” he recalled. “People dancing who had never met each other from two sides of the globe dancing with each other, toasting with each other, celebrating together. All I wanted to do with this album was that and those songs were written with nothing but joy and for one reason and for one reason only: love. Thats all I wanted to bring with this album. Hopefully I can feel that again and see everybody dancing and everybody moving.”

Mars swept the Grammys, winning six awards including best R&B album, song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance (“That’s What I Like”). He won every category in which he was nominated.

Childish Gambino — a.k.a. actor-turned-musician Donald Glover, 34 — scored five nominations for: album of the year and best urban contemporary album (Awaken, My Love!), as well as record of the year, best R&B song and best traditional R&B performance (“Redbone”).

JAY-Z, 48, was the most-nominated artist at the 2018 awards, with eight nominations for: album of the year; song of the year and best rap performance (“4:44”); best rap album (4:44), best rap song, record of the year and best music video (“The Story of O.J.”); and best rap/sung collaboration (“Family Feud” with wife Beyoncé).

Lamar, 30, was the second-most-nominated artist going into the show, with seven nods for: album of the year; best rap album (DAMN.); best rap song, best rap performance, best music video and record of the year (“HUMBLE.”); and best rap/sung collaboration (“Loyalty” with Rihanna).

Surprisingly, album of the year was the only nomination for 21-year-old Lorde. Critics expected her millennial masterpiece Melodrama, and its lead single “Green Light,” to garner the wunderkind (born Ella Yelich-O’Connor) more nominations in the pop categories.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.