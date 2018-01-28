Awards season continues as the 60th annual Grammy Awards announce the recipients of outstanding achievements in music, taking place on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hosted by James Corden, the show is broadcast live on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Record of the Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — Pink

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica

“Blood In the Cut” — K. Flay

“Go to War” — Nothing More

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

CTRL — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton

“Location” — Khalid

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Supermodel” — SZA

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh and Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best Rap Album

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Sassy” — Rapsody

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver — Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — Various Artists

Hidden Figures: The Album — Various Artists

La La Land — Various Artists

Moana: The Songs — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall

Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live @ Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th dimension

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter

Best Gospel Album

Crossover — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love — Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira

Best New Age Album

Reflection — Brian Eno

Songversation: Medicine — India.Arie

Dancing On Water — Peter Kater

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Music Video

Up All Night — Beck

Makeba — Jain

The Story Of O.J. — JAY-Z

Humble. — Kendrick Lamar

1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Astrophysics for People In a Hurry — Neil Degrasse Tyson

Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Best Musical Theater Album

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!