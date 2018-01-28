Awards season continues as the 60th annual Grammy Awards announce the recipients of outstanding achievements in music, taking place on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hosted by James Corden, the show is broadcast live on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Record of the Year
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — Pink
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Rock Album
Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica
“Blood In the Cut” — K. Flay
“Go to War” — Nothing More
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6LACK — 6LACK
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
CTRL — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Best R&B Song
“First Began” — PJ Morton
“Location” — Khalid
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Supermodel” — SZA
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best R&B Performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh and Move On” — The Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
Best Rap Album
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Sassy” — Rapsody
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“PRBLMS” — 6LACK
“Crew” — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver — Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — Various Artists
Hidden Figures: The Album — Various Artists
La La Land — Various Artists
Moana: The Songs — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion
“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall
Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey — The Baylor Project
A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs
“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch
“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live @ Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th dimension
“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter
Best Gospel Album
Crossover — Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
Close — Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love — Cece Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise — Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
Lifer — MercyMe
Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker — Zach Williams
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado — Shakira
Best New Age Album
Reflection — Brian Eno
Songversation: Medicine — India.Arie
Dancing On Water — Peter Kater
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Best Music Video
Up All Night — Beck
Makeba — Jain
The Story Of O.J. — JAY-Z
Humble. — Kendrick Lamar
1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Astrophysics for People In a Hurry — Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!