Ed Sheeran Booed, Beyoncé Claps to Sting: What You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Grammys

All eyes were on the performances and big winners at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, but PEOPLE was also watching for the action off-camera, backstage and on the red carpet. From all the star-studded meetings to the reactions of the night’s biggest moments, we caught everything not shown on TV.

On the Red Carpet

Lady Gaga made a big entrance as one of the first celebrities to arrive at Madison Square Garden with three people helping her with her long black train.

The men of Lady Antebellum, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, attended without band member Hillary Scott, who is pregnant with twins. “We miss our girl!” Kelley and Haywood said.

Hugs all around! Sam Smith and Khalid shared a quick embrace as did Hailee Steinfeld and Camila Cabello.

Elton John Kevin Mazur/Getty

James Corden‘s parents were a big hit with celebrities before they headed into the show. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, as well as Cardi B, introduced themselves to the host’s father Malcolm and mother Margaret, who later sang “Happy Birthday” to Rick Ross who celebrated his 42nd birthday at the show.

Several celebrities wore or held onto white roses to show solidarity in the movement against sexual harassment and assault.

JAY-Z, six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Beyonce Kevin Mazur/Getty

Inside the Show

SZA was a cheerleader for her fellow nominees, despite losing. She was among the first to stand up as soon as Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna were announced as winners for best rap/sung performance. In addition, the singer was the first to rise from her seat to applaud and one of the last to sit back down when Alessia Cara won for best new artist.

There were sounds of disappointment with slight boos from the audience when Ed Sheeran won for pop vocal performance over Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Lady Gaga and Kesha.

Rihanna performing "Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller Kevin Winter/Getty

Teigen was very excited for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s performance of their hit song, “Despacito” as she pumped both of her fists into the air and did a little dance before giving it a standing ovation.

And during Sting’s performance, Blue Ivy Carter tugged on her father JAY-Z’s tuxedo jacket when he got up to applaud the singer. Beyoncé was also enjoying the moment, clapping along.

Lorde and her brother Angelo Yelich-O'Connor Kevin Mazur/Getty

Before announcing the winner of best country album, presenters Hailee Steinfeld and Donnie Wahlberg borrowed cowboy hats from Midland. After handing the Grammy to Chris Stapleton, the actors left the stage and returned their briefly loaned accessories back to Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson.

Kesha’s powerful performance of “Praying” was one of the most well-received highlights from the show. Janelle Monae’s presenter’s speech had Beyoncé emphatically nodding while her husband clapped in support. Nearly every celebrity in the crowd gave Kesha a standing ovation.

Kesha performs with (L-R) Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day Kevin Winter/Getty

Soon after Cabello performed with Kesha, the former Fifth Harmony member made a stirring intro for U2, speaking on behalf of Dreamers, those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Inside MSG, Lorde appeared on the big screens making a “you go girl” face.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton had a roaring response when she appeared in the Fire and Fury sketch with her ending cameo being received by screams and applause.

Another political moment that had viewers and audience members expressing serious gasps and wistful screams was Corden’s fake-out about Barack Obama presenting an award. Instead, the host was introducing Grammy President and CEO Neil Portnow.

During the In Memoriam portion of the show, many in MSG clapped for the photo of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who died of suicide by hanging in July at age 41.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.