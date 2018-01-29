That's What He Likes! Bruno Mars Wins Song of the Year at 2018 Grammys

After three previous nominations for Song of the Year, Bruno Mars is finally a winner.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter picked up a Grammy on Sunday for “That’s What I Like,” alongside co-writers Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip.

“I’ve known these guys for over a decade,” Mars said in his acceptance speech at the 60th annual awards in N.Y.C. “All those horror stories you’ve heard about the music business, we’ve been through all of it. That’s the first time on this album we came collectively as a group and put this song together and album together.”

Mars was previously nominated for this trophy for co-writing Cee Lo Green’s “F— You” and his own tunes “Grenade” and “Locked Out Of Heaven.”

Also nominated for the song of the year title was Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (for “Despacito” with Justin Bieber); JAY-Z (“4:44”); Julia Michaels (“Issues”); and Logic (“1-800-273-8255” with Alessia Cara and Khalid).

A frequently asked question leading up to the Grammys is: What’s the difference between the record of the year and song of the year awards? According to the Recording Academy, the record of the year Gramophone “recognizes the artist’s performance as well as the overall contributions of the producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s) if other than the artist”; meanwhile, the song of year title “recognizes the songwriter(s).”

All contenders for the 2018 honor came off an impressive year and garnered multiple nominations each.

Fonsi, 39, Yankee, 40, and Bieber, 23, nabbed three nominations for their Spanglish song of the summer, “Despacito.” In addition to record of the year, the trio’s record-breaking smash — which was streamed nearly 10 million times in 2017 — earned nominations for song of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

JAY-Z, 48, was the most-nominated artist at the 2018 awards, with eight nominations for: album of the year; song of the year and best rap performance (“4:44”); best rap album (4:44), best rap song, record of the year and best music video (“The Story of O.J.”); and best rap/sung collaboration (“Family Feud” with wife Beyoncé).

Songwriter-turned-pop star Julia Michaels, 24, has written 16 Hot 100 hits for other artists, from Britney Spears to Justin Bieber; she scored two nominations, including best new artist.

Breakout rapper Logic (aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, 28) also nabbed two nominations for “1-800-273-8255” with best new artist contenders Alessia Cara and Khalid: song of the year and best music video.

Mars, 32, nabbed six nominations, including: album of the year and best R&B album (24K Magic); song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance (“That’s What I Like”); and record of the year (“24K Magic”).

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.