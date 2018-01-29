Rihanna Gets 'Wild' with DJ Khaled During Grammys Performance

Rihanna sparkled with energy while she performed her hit “Wild Thoughts” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller during the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The songstress lit up the room, as she showed off her killer dance moves in a fringe dress with a red flower pinned in her long locks.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

In addition to performing, Rihanna was nominated for — and won — a Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “Royalty” off his album Damn.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

While accepting the award, Lamar quickly turned things over to the 29-year-old saying she “gassed me on my own song” and that the award “really belongs to her.”

“Well thank you Kendrick for giving me this incredible opportunity to be on such a good record,” she said. “I’m honored to be able to do this with you.”

Rihanna's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on "Royalty" won a Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance CBS

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

Although Rihanna opted out of walking the red carpet, hours before the event the 29-year-old shared a stylish snap of herself wearing a white mini dress with a bustier top with an oversized white coat that trailed behind her on the floor, which she accessorized with a pair of boxy sunglasses.

“Stay pressed,” she captioned the photo, seemingly referencing “Lemon” her song with N.E.R.D.

stay pressed. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

RELATED: Why Are Stars Wearing White Roses to the Grammys?

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.