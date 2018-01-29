All the Best Memes of Rihanna Going 'Wild' During Her Grammys Performance

Rihanna‘s performance of her song “Wild Thoughts” during the 2018 Grammys on Sunday caused a tweetstorm of memes by the singer’s fans.

The star’s energy during the performance alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller lit up the room as she showed off her dance moves with a red flower pinned to her long locks.

But what really caught viewers’ attention were Rihanna’s facial expressions combined with her grooving.

“When she hungry and finally get some food,” someone tweeted with a clip of Rihanna performing.

When she hungry and finally get some food pic.twitter.com/FHqbnMRQSw — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2018

Others quickly followed, including others who alluded to food or having dance skills.

When bae bakes the mozzarella sticks instead of microwaving them pic.twitter.com/mMeDA0iTYB — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

When your auntie tells you that you don’t know nothing about that dance #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2quKpUFSJO — william. (@willtbh) January 29, 2018

Me when my pizza arrives pic.twitter.com/kUHdlBjC5h — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 29, 2018

In addition to performing, Rihanna was nominated for — and won — a Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “Royalty” off his album Damn.

While accepting the award, Lamar quickly turned things over to the 29-year-old saying she “gassed me on my own song” and that the award “really belongs to her.”

“Well thank you Kendrick for giving me this incredible opportunity to be on such a good record,” she said. “I’m honored to be able to do this with you.”

Although Rihanna opted out of walking the red carpet, hours before the event she shared a stylish snap of herself wearing a white mini dress with a bustier top with an oversized white coat that trailed behind her on the floor, which she accessorized with a pair of boxy sunglasses.

stay pressed. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

“Stay pressed,” she captioned the photo, seemingly referencing “Lemon” her song with N.E.R.D.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.