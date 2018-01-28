The Grammys Begin! Every Red Carpet Photo You Have to See from Music's Biggest Night

Watch the stars hit the red carpet of the 60th annual event

By

Posted on

More

1 of 45

 

Hailee Steinfeld

2 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nick Jonas

3 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ashanti

4 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anna Kendrick

5 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ben Platt

6 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Camila Cabello

7 of 45

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Shemar Moore & Anabelle Acosta

8 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Victor Cruz

9 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Sam Smith

10 of 45

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Sarah Silverman

11 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jim & Jeannie Gaffigan

12 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Kelly Clarkson

13 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Khalid

14 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Jaden Smith

15 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bebe Rexha

16 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett

17 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Rick Ross

18 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Jenny McCarthy

19 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

James Corden 

20 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ne-Yo

21 of 45

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elton John & David Furnish

22 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Janelle Monae

23 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

The Chainsmokers

24 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Luis Fonsi & Agueda Lopez

25 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Tony Bennett

26 of 45

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lana Del Rey

27 of 45

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Big Sean

28 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Little Big Town

29 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Pentatonix

30 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dave Haywood & Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum

31 of 45

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lady Gaga

32 of 45

 

Ryan Seacrest

33 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brothers Osborne

34 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Kristin Cavallari

35 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Maren Morris

36 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Reba McEntire

37 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Lisa Loeb

38 of 45

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giuliana Rancic

39 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

Coco Austin & Ice-T

40 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Danny Gokey

41 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Eve

42 of 45

John Shearer/Getty

Karen Martinez & Juanes

43 of 45

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Joy Villa

44 of 45

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nancy O'Dell

45 of 45

Lester Cohen/Getty

PatrickStarrr

