The Grammys Begin! Every Red Carpet Photo You Have to See from Music's Biggest Night
Watch the stars hit the red carpet of the 60th annual event
By Lauren Lieberman
Posted on January 28, 2018 at 5:10pm EST
1 of 45
Hailee Steinfeld
2 of 45
Nick Jonas
3 of 45
Ashanti
4 of 45
Anna Kendrick
5 of 45
Ben Platt
6 of 45
Camila Cabello
7 of 45
Shemar Moore & Anabelle Acosta
8 of 45
Victor Cruz
9 of 45
Sam Smith
10 of 45
Sarah Silverman
11 of 45
Jim & Jeannie Gaffigan
12 of 45
Kelly Clarkson
13 of 45
Khalid
14 of 45
Jaden Smith
15 of 45
Bebe Rexha
16 of 45
Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett
17 of 45
Rick Ross
18 of 45
Jenny McCarthy
19 of 45
James Corden
20 of 45
21 of 45
Elton John & David Furnish
22 of 45
Janelle Monae
23 of 45
24 of 45
Luis Fonsi & Agueda Lopez
25 of 45
Tony Bennett
26 of 45
Lana Del Rey
27 of 45
Big Sean
28 of 45
Little Big Town
29 of 45
Pentatonix
30 of 45
Dave Haywood & Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum
31 of 45
Lady Gaga
32 of 45
Ryan Seacrest
33 of 45
Brothers Osborne
34 of 45
Kristin Cavallari
35 of 45
36 of 45
Reba McEntire
37 of 45
Lisa Loeb
38 of 45
Giuliana Rancic
39 of 45
Coco Austin & Ice-T
40 of 45
Danny Gokey
41 of 45
Eve
42 of 45
Karen Martinez & Juanes
43 of 45
Joy Villa
44 of 45
Nancy O'Dell
45 of 45
PatrickStarrr
