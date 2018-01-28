Copyright © 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
All of the Adorable Couples on the Grammys Red Carpet
From Thomas and Lauren to Ryan, celebs are showing the love on music’s biggest night
By Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on January 28, 2018 at 6:52pm EST
LAUREN AKINS & THOMAS RHETT
The best country album nominee gave his wife a peck as they made their way into the ceremony.
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
Legend caressed his wife's glitzy baby bump.
REBA MCENTIRE & ANTHONY LASUZZO
KFC's newest Colonel Sanders was accompanied by her boyfriend.
COCO AUSTIN & ICE-T
The spouses didn't shy away from red carpet PDA.
SHEMAR MOORE & ANABELLE ACOSTA
The actors both rocked all-black looks for the evening.
MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD
The best country solo performance hopeful arrived on her fiancé's arm.
LUIS FONSI & AGUEDA LOPEZ
The "Despacito" singer and his model wife delivered their best glam for music's biggest night.
JIM & JEANNIE GAFFIGAN
The parents of five came out for a kids-free date night.
DONNIE WAHLBERG & JENNY MCCARTHY
Thanks to her blue hair, McCarthy and husband Wahlberg were can't-miss on the carpet.