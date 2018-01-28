All of the Adorable Couples on the Grammys Red Carpet

From Thomas and Lauren to Ryan, celebs are showing the love on music’s biggest night

By @lydsprice

Posted on

LAUREN AKINS & THOMAS RHETT 

The best country album nominee gave his wife a peck as they made their way into the ceremony.

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND 

Legend caressed his wife's glitzy baby bump.

REBA MCENTIRE & ANTHONY LASUZZO 

KFC's newest Colonel Sanders was accompanied by her boyfriend. 

COCO AUSTIN & ICE-T 

The spouses didn't shy away from red carpet PDA.

SHEMAR MOORE & ANABELLE ACOSTA 

The actors both rocked all-black looks for the evening. 

MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD 

The best country solo performance hopeful arrived on her fiancé's arm. 

LUIS FONSI & AGUEDA LOPEZ 

The "Despacito" singer and his model wife delivered their best glam for music's biggest night. 

JIM & JEANNIE GAFFIGAN

The parents of five came out for a kids-free date night. 

DONNIE WAHLBERG & JENNY MCCARTHY 

Thanks to her blue hair, McCarthy and husband Wahlberg were can't-miss on the carpet. 

