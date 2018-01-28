Reba McEntire Said 'Heck Yeah' to Playing Colonel Sanders: 'I Had a Blast'

Reba McEntire wasn’t chicken at all when it came to playing KFC’s first ever female Colonel Sanders.

“When they asked me to go and be the first female Colonel Sanders, I said, ‘Heck yeah!’ ” McEntire, 62, told reporters at the 2018 Grammy Awards Sunday. “Who wouldn’t want to be the Colonel Sanders? Because I’d grown up with Kentucky Fried Chicken all my life. I loved it.”

The singer made her debut as the brand’s hallmark character in an ad that dropped Friday, in which she puts her signature country chops to use to promote KFC’s Smokey Mountain BBQ. “I swear I’m not a famous woman,” McEntire, nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for her Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope album, sings in the commercial.

“I saw the script and the concept and I thought it was hysterical,” she said Sunday. “And I had a blast shooting the commercials.”

Darrell Hammond, Norm MacDonald, Rob Riggle and Jim Gaffigan have all previously held the role.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.