A 2018 Grammy Awards Preview, By the Numbers — from JAY-Z to Julia Michaels
This year, Music’s Biggest Night turns 60 — and to celebrate, we’re running the numbers! Catch the Grammy Awards Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS
4:44
The title of JAY-Z’s revealing 13th full-length album. With eight nods — including Album of the Year — he’s this year’s most-nominated artist. To tie his wife, Beyoncé, who has won 22 times, the rapper only needs to take home one more Gramophone.
On Song of the Year contender “4:44,” Jay-Z apologizes to Beyoncé for infidelity. Four is also the power couple’s favorite number.
1 Million
The figure Lady Gaga ponders on the Best Pop Solo Performance-nominated song “Million Reasons,” from her record Joanne, which is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album.
~10 Billion
The number of times Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” — and its remix with Justin Bieber — was streamed globally in 2017. The record-breaking single is up for three awards, including Song and Record of the Year.
16
Number of Hot 100 singles Best New Artist nominee Julia Michaels has cowritten for other artists. Her first solo hit, “Issues,” earned her a Song of the Year nod.
Michaels has written smashes for everyone from Selena Gomez to Justin Bieber — check out the complete list here.
‘1-800-273-8255’
The moving hit by rapper Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid — which was named after and inspired by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number — is up for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.
33
Number of weeks Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” — nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance — topped the Billboard Hot 100, the longest run in the chart’s history. In addition, the Brit’s third LP, ÷ (pronounced “Divide”), is up for the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy.
5
Number of nominations soulful R&B newcomer SZA scored, making her the most-nominated woman at the 2018 show.
