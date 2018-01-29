Pink Sings Emotional Performance of 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' at 2018 Grammys

Pink left her mark on the 2018 Grammys.

The singer, who was also nominated for best pop solo performance for her song “What About Us,” took the stage at the awards show to sing “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” from her 2017 album, Beautiful Trauma.

Wearing a white over-the-shoulder shirt and denim jeans, Pink shed her aerial acts to evoke an emotional production. Joining her on stage was a sign language interpreter who also dressed in a white shirt and jeans.

The mother of two previously shared in her Apple Music documentary On The Record that she originally wrote the song for the 2015 film Suffragette. “You have to fight for what’s rightly yours which is rights and respect and love and kindness and compassion and you have to be willing to die for it,” she said of the single.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

The performance comes just months after Pink stunned the crowd at the 2017 American Music Awards, where she sang her recent hit “Beautiful Trauma” suspended from the J.W. Marriott in Downtown Los Angeles. Fans inside the hotel were treated to the once-in-a-lifetime view of their idol performing outside — hundreds of feet up!

“I’m just afraid I’m going to get up there and be like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’” the pop star said in a video posted to her Instagram before the show. “I don’t care about heights, I just care about being able to actually breathe up there.”

“This was a fine idea,” she added. “I feel the fear this time. This is nothing you can prepare for.”

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The awards show was a family affair for Pink, marked by a few group photos shared to her Instagram account ahead of Sunday evening’s Grammys. Her 13-month-old son Jameson Moon doesn’t quite match the expressions worn by his mom, dad Carey Hart and 6½-year-old sister Willow Sage, crying in his mini gray vest and coordinating shirt and trousers.

Pink

Big sister Willow sports a dress with silver tulle, while dad Hart looks dapper in a traditional black tux and Pink wears a strapless multicolored feathered gown.

“Family Portrait #grammys,” Pink captioned the moment, with the entire family donning white roses to support the Time’s Up movement.

Her mother also posed for a photo in a shimmering silver gown.

“Look how fabulous my mom is!!!” the star wrote.

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

Look how fabulous my mom is!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

The 38-year-old singer has another big performance ahead, as she’ll perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, taking place next Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.