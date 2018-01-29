Kesha, Bruno Mars & More: Your Ultimate Guide to the 2018 Grammy Performances

From the songs that made us cry to those that made us want to get up and dance, relive every Grammy performance here

KENDRICK LAMAR & U2

Their epic duet opened up the show, where they performed a four-song compilation, which included four of Lamar's songs, "XXX," "King's Dead," "DNA" and "New Freezer."

LADY GAGA

As she played a feather-covered piano, Gaga belted out a live rendition of her hits, "Joanne" and "Million Reasons."

SAM SMITH

The British crooner performed a song, "Pray," off his new album.

LITTLE BIG TOWN

Taylor Swift may not have been in the audience, but Little Big Town made sure she was still a part of the Grammy experience with a performance of their Swift-penned tune, "Better Man."

JON BATISTE & GARY CLARKE JR.

The two men gave a tribute to the late Chuck Berry with a rendition of his songs, "Ain't That A Shame" and "Maybelline."

CHILDISH GAMBINO

In an all-white suit, Donald Glover delivered a soulful performance of "Terrified" alongside JD McCrary, who will play Young Simba to his Adult Simba in the upcoming adaptation of The Lion King.

LUIS FONSI & DADDY YANKEE

 

Their chart-topping hit "Despacito" took the Grammys stage midway through the show.

PINK

The Grammys veteran sang her emotional, powerful ballad, "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS

These two turned the Grammys into a dance party with a technicolor performance of their collab, "Finnesse."

STING & SHAGGY

Sting had a little help from Shaggy singing his classic tune, "Englishman in New York."

DJ KHALED, RIHANNA & BRYSON TILLER

With a bevvy of backup dancers, the trio performed "Wild Thoughts."

BROTHERS OSBOURNE, ERIC CHURCH & MAREN MORRIS

After an emotional message about the Las Vegas shooting, the three artists sang "Tears In Heaven."

KESHA, CYNDI LAUPER, CAMILA CABELLO, JULIA MICHAELS & ANDRA DAY

A powerful Grammys performance of Kesha's "Praying" featured vocals from Lauper, Cabello, Michaels and Day.

ELTON JOHN & MILEY CYRUS

John played the piano during a "Tiny Dancer" duet with Cyrus.

BEN PLATT

The Tony winner sang a Broadway classic in tribute to the late composer Leonard Bernstein, singing "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

PATTI LUPONE

And in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, LuPone belted out "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita in truly epic fashion.

SZA

The best new artist nominee sang her breakout hit, "Broken Clocks."

CHRIS STAPLETON & EMMYLOU HARRIS

To start off the In Memoriam segment, Stapleton and Harris performed "Wildflowers."

LOGIC, ALESSIA CARA & KHALID

Logic, Cara and Khalid's suicide awareness anthem, "1-800-273-8255" (the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), played after the In Memorium segment.

