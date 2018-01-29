NYC Hates Sting, Shaggy, James Corden's Subway Carpool Karaoke: 'Nobody Wants to Hear You Sing'

James Corden tried to pull off the greatest New York City moment, but it backfired on the 2018 Grammys host in the most hilarious way.

Attempting to create a viral “Subway” Carpool Karaoke moment at the awards show, Corden had great company in singers Shaggy and Sting. Together they attempted to convince subway riders that their musical tunes were worth listening to.

Singing The Police’s classic “Every Breath You Take,” the trio was quickly shushed by a commuter. Switching gears, they crooned Shaggy’s 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me.”

Shaggy (left), James Corden and Sting during a "Subway" Karaoke scene during the 2018 Grammy Awards

The song took an unexpected turn when a different commuter said he didn’t have money for the “begging” singers.

“We’re not begging! We’re trying to create a viral moment!” Corden said.

“Sorry, son, nobody wants to hear you sing,” a different passenger said.

The grumpy subway riders weren’t left off the hook as Corden, Shaggy and Sting continued to sing until an older woman in a red coat cut them off and said, “No! No! Not for this grammy! I don’t want to be on a stupid YouTube video!”

A scuffle ensued in which Corden tried to fight off a burly construction worker who just wanted to enjoy a silent commute home. Corden was then seen sitting down with a bloody nose.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.