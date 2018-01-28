Presenting … 9 of the Hottest Men Nominated at the 2018 Grammys
Win or lose, these hotties are definitely award-worthy to us
DONALD GLOVER
Glover — up for five Grammys this year, including album of the year and record of the year under his stage name Childish Gambino — is more than just a triple threat. Yes, he can sing, dance and act, but he can also rap, write (both stunning music and a critically acclaimed television series), direct, rock a purple suit like none other, put fresh spins on iconic characters (he'll be playing both Lando Calrissian and Simba) and he's got the kind of smile that leaves you weak in the knees. Plus, have you seen Magic Mike XXL? He's got abs for days.
LUIS FONSI
He's been writing some of the most swoon-worthy and sexy love songs for years, but with "Despacito," he singlehandedly managed to turn up the temperature at every single party, barbecue and nightclub this past summer ... and considering how hot it was, that was an impressive feat indeed.
JUSTIN BIEBER
Consider this Exhibit A in our case for the Grammys to start awarding trophies for outstanding shirtless selfies.
BRUNO MARS
There is truly no other Grammy nominee — or even possibly human being on earth — as smooth as Bruno Mars. And lest you ever doubt that fact, he has an entire album of sexy love songs and dance floor jams that will put that fear to rest. Now, let him pour you some champagne by the fire …
KENDRICK LAMAR
"Kendrick Lamar has that quiet, mysterious thing going for him," a PEOPLE staffer said about the rapper's appeal. Plus, he's arguably a hip-hop genius, creating some of the greatest rap albums in recent history, and has seven nominations for his latest masterwork, D.A.M.N. Frankly, there's no reason not to love Lamar.
THOMAS RHETT
Fact: The only thing hotter than a handsome man playing the guitar is a handsome man holding an adorable baby. Thankfully, family man and country superstar Rhett frequently provides his social media followers with both of those important things.
SAM HUNT
He's a former football player turned country singer with a model's perfect bone structure, and he's also such a hopeless romantic that he flew all the way to Hawaii to win back his now-wife. Swoon.
BIG SEAN
A man so attractive that his girlfriend, Jhené Aiko, got his face inked on her body for posterity. Now that's love.
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Imagine the cute, nerdy kid that you had a crush on in school — now add 10 times the talent, charisma and smarts, and you have the charming genius that is Lin-Manuel Miranda. The actor/writer/composer managed to make history sexy, and even better, he's totally the type of guy to binge watch The West Wing and discuss musical theater with you. His wife is a lucky woman, indeed.
