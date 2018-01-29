Nick Jonas Posts Shirtless Selfie After the Grammys and Asks Himself 'Why Am I Still Awake?'

Nick Jonas decided to celebrate the end of his Grammy Awards night by (kind of) stripping down for his fans.

Hours after the show ended on Sunday, Jonas was still awake, documenting his restlessness with a sexy selfie on social media.

“Why am I still awake?” the 25-year-old “Jealous” singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a shirtless snap of himself in bed leaning against his pillow early Monday morning. Unfortunately for Jonas’ followers, only his bare shoulders were visible in the image.

Why am I still awake? A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:14am PST

Earlier in the night, Jonas also dispelled the rumors that he was getting back together with siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for a reunion of their band, the Jonas Brothers.

“We hung out for a weekend all together and I guess our Instagram was restarted,” Nick told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show as he explained why the rumors first began popping up.

“Right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never — you never know what’s going to happen,” he added.

Twitter fans were hopeful that the band that brought them “Year 3000,” Camp Rock, and glorious 2008-style flippy hair might be reuniting after their dedicated Instagram account was reactivated after almost five years of silence.

The band split up in 2013, with Nick telling PEOPLE they were stepping back because “prioritizing our family is really important to us.”

Kevin added at the time, “We’re choosing our family because it was becoming toxic.”

Since then, Nick has become a solo artist, Joe, 28, is in the band DNCE and engaged to Sophie Turner, and Kevin, 30, is married with two kids.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.