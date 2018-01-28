Nick Jonas Says There's 'No Reunion Planned' with the Jonas Brothers: 'But Never Say Never'

Sorry, JoBro fans — your dreams aren’t coming true just yet.

Nick Jonas dispelled the rumors on the E! red carpet special ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards when Ryan Seacrest asked him to clarify if he was getting back together with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

“We hung out for a weekend all together and I guess our Instagram was restarted,” Nick explained of the reunion rumors popping up. “Right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never — you never know what’s going to happen.”

Twitter fans were hopeful that the band that brought them “Year 3000,” Camp Rock, and glorious 2008-style flippy hair might be reuniting after their dedicated Instagram account was reactivated after almost five years of silence.

The band split up in 2013, with Nick Jonas telling PEOPLE they were stepping back because “prioritizing our family is really important to us.”

Kevin Jonas added at the time, “We’re choosing our family because it was becoming toxic.”

Since then, Nick, 25, has become a solo artist, Joe Jonas, 28, is in the band DNCE, and Kevin, 30, is married with two kids.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.