The Most Shocking — and Most Moving — Grammys Moments of All Time

2017: ADELE WON ALBUM OF THE YEAR, DEDICATED HER AWARD TO BEYONCÉ

Following her record of the year win, Adele broke down in tears when she walked to the Grammys stage to receive the night's final and biggest prize for her album, 25.

"I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental," she said, acknowledging the singer, who was mere steps away from her.

"It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring," Adele continued. "We all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!"