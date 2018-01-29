Mom of Two? Mindy Kaling Says She Wishes Bruno Mars 'Was My Son' While Watching Grammys

Mindy Kaling has a newborn daughter — but she’s also open to getting a son.

The writer and actress expressed her true feelings about singer Bruno Mars while watching the 2018 Grammys.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I wish Bruno Mars was my son,” Kaling tweeted Sunday night.

The A Wrinkle in Time star had a realization after her tweet.

“I’m a @BrunoMars stan is I guess what I’m saying,” Kaling added.

Kaling was tweeting up a storm during the Grammys, providing her always-hilarious commentary on everything from “Despascito” to singer Sting.

This performance of Despacito was muy caliente — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 29, 2018

STING WAS BORN IN 1951!!!!! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 29, 2018

Mars dominated the awards show, taking home five awards, including album of the year and record of the year.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.