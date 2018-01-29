Miley Cyrus Calls Her Grammys Night 'Magic' and Thanks Elton John for Duet

Miley Cyrus couldn’t stop singing Elton John‘s praises after the pair teamed up for a special Grammy Awards duet.

“Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys!” the 25-year-old “Malibu” singer wrote on social media, alongside a picture of the pair embracing.

Cyrus and the five-time Grammy winner, 70, shared the stage on Sunday to perform his classic song “Tiny Dancer” and celebrate John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin, who both receieved the Recording Academy president’s merit award.

“I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness,” she continued. “Let’s kick a– and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic! Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams ! Love you dearly!”

Continuing in her effusive praise, in a separate post Cyrus went on to thank the music legend for helping make the night so special for her.

“Tonight was magic!” she wrote alongside a picture of herself posing at the star-studded event. “Celebrating artists, movements , music , love …. Thank you for having me Sir Elton!”

And in a video Cyrus shared from their performance together, the 70-year-old piano man was all smiles as the singer showed off her own take on the Brit’s classic hit.

Ahead of the show, John shared that he’d “always loved” Cyrus and was excited to be sharing the stage with somebody so “feisty.”

“I like those kind of women,” he told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. “I like my women to be strong, I like them to be feisty and she’s certainly that! And she can sing so it’s finally great to work with her.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.