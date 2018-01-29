Miley Cyrus Joins Elton John Perform His Classic Hit 'Tiny Dancer' at Grammys

Miley Cyrus and Elton John joined forces for the ultimate duet Sunday night at the Grammys.

The “Malibu” singer, 25, hit the stage with the five-time Grammy winner, 70, to perform his classic song “Tiny Dancer” to celebrate him and his writing partner Bernie Taupin, who are both receiving the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

The iconic pianist — adorned in blue-mirrored sunglasses and a sparkly suit — took the stage just days after announcing his retirement concert tour.

Generations of icons come together on the #GRAMMY stage. See all of the performances from The 60th Annual #GRAMMYs here: https://t.co/v5jb97KgM5 pic.twitter.com/XWtynBHJgW — CBS (@CBS) January 29, 2018

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

Ahead of the show, John opened up about finally performing with Cyrus.

“I’ve always loved her. I like those kind of women,” John told Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet. “I like my women to be strong, I like them to be feisty and she’s certainly that! And she can sing so its finally great to work with her.”

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.