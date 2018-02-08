Maren Morris on Her Unexpected Grammy Nomination: 'I Consider This a Bonus Year'

And that’s how it’s done.

As if the 59th Grammy Awards weren’t “monumental” enough for Maren Morris when she took home the award for best country solo performance for her hit “My Church,” the rising country star had a whole lot more to celebrate during the show’s 60-year milestone.

“I kind of consider this a bonus year for me because I won last year in the same category,” said Morris, who was nominated once again for best country solo performance for “I Could Use a Love Song,” which recently hit No. 1 on the charts.

Maren Morris at the 2017 Grammys Kevin Winter/Getty

“I won and got to perform last year, so that felt like the year for me to go,” Morris, 27, told PEOPLE behind-the-scenes during the music video shoot for her new hit “The Middle” with Zedd and EDM brother duo Grey, which Target premiered during the Grammys as part of the retail giant’s #MoreMusic campaign.

“I really wasn’t expecting to get another nomination this year just because last year was so monumental, so it feels like a bonus,” she added.

Maren Morris in "The Middle" Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Aside from being nominated, Morris took the stage alongside Brothers Osborne and Eric Church to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives to gun violence and terrorism at various live music events, including Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where the three artists also performed.

“I’m performing a really emotional moment with Eric Church and Brothers Osborne, who are friends of mine,” she said. “It’s just such an emotional and powerful moment to dedicate it to those victims of gun violence at music venues.”

TJ and John Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Maren Morris Slays the Red Carpet in Merlot at 2017 Grammy Awards

From the nomination to the performance and the premiere of “The Middle” music video in partnership with Target, Morris joked fans will “be sick of me on your TV after those few hours!”

Maren Morris and Zedd Rob Kim/Getty

The Grammy ended up going to Chris Stapleton for his song “Either Way” — not that Morris minded in the least.

“There’s definitely less pressure this time around,” Morris said of her second trip to music’s biggest night. “We can just go and have fun.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Kevin Mazur/Getty

Next up for the singer-songwriter? Her March wedding to fellow musician Ryan Hurd. “It’s all coming along!” she told PEOPLE earlier in the week. “It’s close. So we’re super excited.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.