Lorde Channels Rihanna and Brings a Flask to the Grammy Awards

Lorde is taking a page straight out of Rihanna‘s book at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The singer, 21, was spotted holding a hip flask during the awards ceremony on Sunday night. Clearly not trying to hide her special accessory, Lorde held the flask in one hand as she clapped for her fellow musicians.

While it’s unclear what is inside the container, she made sure that it matched her outfit for the night. The red flask complimented her bold dress and lipstick color.

“lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas,” on Twitter user wrote.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/j4YqimNgTg — ✵ (@greenIight) January 29, 2018

“Go Ella!” wrote another social media user.

The singer sat next to Jack Antonoff during the ceremony, where she is nominated for best new album for Melodrama.

RELATED: Why Are Stars Wearing White Roses to the Grammys?

And Lorde isn’t the first singer to sneak a flask into the ceremony. Rihanna was spotted sipping out of a bedazzled flask during the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Christopher Polk/Getty

“I think it’s time for a shot,” the singer was spotted mouthing during last year’s ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.